Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.12. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 1…
Sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected through Independence Day.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temp…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 71-degree l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …