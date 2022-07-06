For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
