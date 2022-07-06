Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.