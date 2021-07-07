Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.