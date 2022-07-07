Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
