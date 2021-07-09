Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.