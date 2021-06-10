This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
