Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

