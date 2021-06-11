Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Coun…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the m…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the maki…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…