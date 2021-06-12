Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.