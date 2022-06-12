Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.