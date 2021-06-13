 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert