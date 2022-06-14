Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
