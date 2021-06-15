For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
