Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 102.95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
