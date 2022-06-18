This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Mon…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.