Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97.66. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckil…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, thoug…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should…