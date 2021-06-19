Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97.66. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.