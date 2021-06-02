Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic d…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mp…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see hig…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperat…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 65 degrees …