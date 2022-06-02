 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

