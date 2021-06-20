Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.