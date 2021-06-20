This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it w…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluff…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should…