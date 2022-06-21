Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the mak…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94…
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts…