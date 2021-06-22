Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.45. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the m…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it w…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, thoug…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.