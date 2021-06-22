Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.45. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.