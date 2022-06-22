Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
