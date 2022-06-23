Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.