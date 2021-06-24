This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
