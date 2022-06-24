Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.