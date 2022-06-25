Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.