 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert