Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.