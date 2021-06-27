Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
