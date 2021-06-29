For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 1…
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degr…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. To…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…