Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…