Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

