This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
