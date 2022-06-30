Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.