Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.