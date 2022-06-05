This evening in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Coun…