Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

