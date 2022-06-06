 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

