Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
