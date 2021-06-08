Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.33. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
