Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

