 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert