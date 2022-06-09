This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
