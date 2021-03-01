Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
