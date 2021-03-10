This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
