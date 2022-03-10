Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
