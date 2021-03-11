 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert