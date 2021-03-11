Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
