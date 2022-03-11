 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 6F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

