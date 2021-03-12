 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

