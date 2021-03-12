Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
