Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Council Bluffs, with winds reaching 31 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.