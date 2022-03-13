Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.