This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy at times with occasional rain. Low 36F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
