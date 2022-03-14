 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

Watch now: Metro winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

