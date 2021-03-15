For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occa…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of t…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31…