Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

